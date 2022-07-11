TRU Independence Asset Management 2 LLC Acquires New Holdings in ProShares UltraPro S&P 500 (NYSEARCA:UPRO)

TRU Independence Asset Management 2 LLC acquired a new stake in ProShares UltraPro S&P 500 (NYSEARCA:UPRO – Get Rating) during the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm acquired 4,084 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $260,000.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of UPRO. IFP Advisors Inc raised its stake in shares of ProShares UltraPro S&P 500 by 956.0% in the 4th quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 792 shares of the company’s stock valued at $120,000 after acquiring an additional 717 shares in the last quarter. Rise Advisors LLC bought a new position in ProShares UltraPro S&P 500 in the 1st quarter worth approximately $127,000. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in ProShares UltraPro S&P 500 in the 1st quarter worth approximately $133,000. Financial Insights Inc. bought a new position in ProShares UltraPro S&P 500 in the 4th quarter worth approximately $204,000. Finally, Exencial Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in ProShares UltraPro S&P 500 in the 4th quarter worth approximately $213,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA UPRO opened at $37.30 on Monday. ProShares UltraPro S&P 500 has a 12 month low of $31.12 and a 12 month high of $78.71. The business’s 50 day moving average is $40.73 and its two-hundred day moving average is $54.53.

