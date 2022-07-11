TRU Independence Asset Management 2 LLC Has $308,000 Holdings in VanEck Short Muni ETF (NYSEARCA:SMB)

TRU Independence Asset Management 2 LLC lessened its stake in VanEck Short Muni ETF (NYSEARCA:SMB – Get Rating) by 65.7% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 17,984 shares of the company’s stock after selling 34,451 shares during the quarter. TRU Independence Asset Management 2 LLC owned about 0.09% of VanEck Short Muni ETF worth $308,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Morgan Stanley increased its position in VanEck Short Muni ETF by 6.5% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 585,556 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,540,000 after acquiring an additional 35,620 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC increased its position in VanEck Short Muni ETF by 2.7% in the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 560,607 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,040,000 after acquiring an additional 14,922 shares in the last quarter. Vicus Capital increased its position in VanEck Short Muni ETF by 81.2% in the 4th quarter. Vicus Capital now owns 440,498 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,748,000 after acquiring an additional 197,416 shares in the last quarter. Condor Capital Management grew its position in shares of VanEck Short Muni ETF by 2.0% during the 4th quarter. Condor Capital Management now owns 301,929 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,407,000 after buying an additional 5,839 shares during the period. Finally, EisnerAmper Wealth Management Corporate Benefits LLC grew its position in shares of VanEck Short Muni ETF by 2.3% during the 1st quarter. EisnerAmper Wealth Management Corporate Benefits LLC now owns 301,030 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,149,000 after buying an additional 6,885 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSEARCA:SMB opened at $17.14 on Monday. VanEck Short Muni ETF has a one year low of $16.77 and a one year high of $18.12. The company has a 50 day moving average of $16.97 and a 200-day moving average of $17.24.

Market Vectors Short Municipal Index ETF (the Fund) seeks to replicate as closely as possible the price and yield performance of the Barclays Capital AMT-Free Short Continuous Municipal Index (the Index). The Index provides broad exposure to investment-grade municipal bonds with a nominal maturity of 1 to 6 years.

