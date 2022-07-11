TRU Independence Asset Management 2 LLC Increases Stock Holdings in Roku, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROKU)

TRU Independence Asset Management 2 LLC lifted its position in Roku, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROKU – Get Rating) by 30.1% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,199 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 971 shares during the quarter. TRU Independence Asset Management 2 LLC’s holdings in Roku were worth $526,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Roku by 18.4% in the first quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 4,634,379 shares of the company’s stock valued at $580,549,000 after purchasing an additional 719,792 shares during the period. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Roku by 45.9% in the fourth quarter. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 3,595,840 shares of the company’s stock valued at $815,968,000 after purchasing an additional 1,131,757 shares during the period. State Street Corp grew its holdings in shares of Roku by 1.5% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,465,674 shares of the company’s stock valued at $562,667,000 after purchasing an additional 36,141 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Roku by 3.1% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,513,403 shares of the company’s stock valued at $344,897,000 after purchasing an additional 45,267 shares during the period. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Roku by 2.6% in the fourth quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 1,270,643 shares of the company’s stock valued at $289,961,000 after purchasing an additional 32,072 shares during the period. 68.77% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Roku alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ:ROKU opened at $93.23 on Monday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $90.66 and its 200 day moving average price is $124.78. The stock has a market cap of $12.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 96.34 and a beta of 1.95. Roku, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $72.63 and a fifty-two week high of $490.76.

Roku ( NASDAQ:ROKU Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The company reported ($0.19) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.17) by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $733.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $718.56 million. Roku had a net margin of 4.78% and a return on equity of 5.17%. The firm’s revenue was up 27.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.54 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that Roku, Inc. will post -1.88 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on ROKU shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price objective on shares of Roku from $210.00 to $150.00 in a report on Friday, April 29th. Citigroup lowered their target price on shares of Roku from $175.00 to $165.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday. Benchmark lowered their target price on shares of Roku from $305.00 to $240.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 21st. Stephens lowered their target price on shares of Roku from $230.00 to $190.00 in a research note on Friday, April 29th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities began coverage on shares of Roku in a research note on Tuesday, April 19th. They set a “buy” rating and a $188.00 target price for the company. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and eighteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $197.16.

In other Roku news, VP Scott A. Rosenberg sold 1,957 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $93.41, for a total transaction of $182,803.37. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 78,676 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,349,125.16. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, SVP Mustafa Ozgen sold 4,973 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.00, for a total transaction of $497,300.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 7,598 shares of company stock worth $742,501. 15.32% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Roku Company Profile (Get Rating)

Roku, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a TV streaming platform. The company operates in two segments, Platform and Player. Its platform allows users to discover and access various movies and TV episodes, as well as live TV, news sports, shows, and others. As of December 31, 2021, the company had 60.1 million active accounts.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ROKU? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Roku, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROKU – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Roku Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Roku and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.