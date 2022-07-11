TRU Independence Asset Management 2 LLC Invests $4.29 Million in iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SGOV)

TRU Independence Asset Management 2 LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SGOV – Get Rating) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 42,909 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,293,000. iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF comprises 2.5% of TRU Independence Asset Management 2 LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 10th biggest position.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Captrust Financial Advisors acquired a new stake in shares of iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at $83,000. Spire Wealth Management purchased a new stake in iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $86,000. Garrett Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF in the first quarter worth approximately $204,000. Retirement Capital Strategies acquired a new stake in shares of iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $278,000. Finally, Valmark Advisers Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF by 17.1% in the fourth quarter. Valmark Advisers Inc. now owns 3,123 shares of the company’s stock valued at $312,000 after purchasing an additional 455 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF stock opened at $100.06 on Monday. iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF has a 1 year low of $100.01 and a 1 year high of $100.12. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $100.06 and a 200 day moving average price of $100.04.

