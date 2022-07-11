TRU Independence Asset Management 2 LLC Purchases Shares of 1,389 Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VOE)

TRU Independence Asset Management 2 LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VOE – Get Rating) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 1,389 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $208,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Morling Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF by 63.9% in the 1st quarter. Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. now owns 195 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 76 shares during the last quarter. Retirement Planning Co of New England Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Investment Research & Advisory Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Finally, Cornerstone Advisory LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $35,000.

Get Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF alerts:

NYSEARCA:VOE opened at $130.60 on Monday. Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF has a 1 year low of $124.80 and a 1 year high of $154.69. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $137.17 and a 200-day simple moving average of $143.95.

Vanguard Mid-Cap Value Index Fund (Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The fund offers two classes of shares: Investor Shares and ETF Shares. Investor Shares are available to any investor who meets the fund’s minimum purchase requirements. ETF Shares can be purchased and sold through a broker.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.