TRU Independence Asset Management 2 LLC Sells 127 Shares of QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM)

TRU Independence Asset Management 2 LLC decreased its stake in shares of QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM – Get Rating) by 4.5% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,724 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock after selling 127 shares during the period. TRU Independence Asset Management 2 LLC’s holdings in QUALCOMM were worth $417,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of QCOM. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC purchased a new stake in QUALCOMM during the first quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Rise Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in QUALCOMM during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Stuart Chaussee & Associates Inc. increased its holdings in QUALCOMM by 49.6% during the fourth quarter. Stuart Chaussee & Associates Inc. now owns 202 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 67 shares during the last quarter. Old North State Trust LLC increased its holdings in QUALCOMM by 58.9% during the fourth quarter. Old North State Trust LLC now owns 205 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 76 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Maryland Capital Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in QUALCOMM during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Institutional investors own 73.61% of the company’s stock.

Get QUALCOMM alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ QCOM opened at $134.06 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $150.15 billion, a PE ratio of 13.71, a PEG ratio of 0.73 and a beta of 1.20. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $133.15 and a 200 day moving average of $152.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a current ratio of 1.61. QUALCOMM Incorporated has a one year low of $118.22 and a one year high of $193.58.

QUALCOMM ( NASDAQ:QCOM Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The wireless technology company reported $2.86 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.67 by $0.19. The company had revenue of $11.16 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.58 billion. QUALCOMM had a return on equity of 103.73% and a net margin of 28.42%. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.59 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that QUALCOMM Incorporated will post 11.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 23rd. Investors of record on Thursday, June 2nd were paid a dividend of $0.75 per share. This is an increase from QUALCOMM’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.68. This represents a $3.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.24%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, June 1st. QUALCOMM’s dividend payout ratio is presently 30.71%.

In other news, CAO Erin L. Polek sold 1,521 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $129.95, for a total transaction of $197,653.95. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Insiders own 0.05% of the company’s stock.

QCOM has been the subject of a number of research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their target price on shares of QUALCOMM from $210.00 to $190.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 20th. StockNews.com cut shares of QUALCOMM from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, July 4th. Mizuho reduced their price objective on shares of QUALCOMM from $185.00 to $168.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, June 21st. Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group cut shares of QUALCOMM from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $215.00 to $155.00 in a research note on Monday, April 18th. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares reduced their price objective on shares of QUALCOMM from $190.00 to $165.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 28th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $195.88.

QUALCOMM Profile (Get Rating)

QUALCOMM Incorporated engages in the development and commercialization of foundational technologies for the wireless industry worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Qualcomm CDMA Technologies (QCT); Qualcomm Technology Licensing (QTL); and Qualcomm Strategic Initiatives (QSI). The QCT segment develops and supplies integrated circuits and system software based on 3G/4G/5G and other technologies for use in wireless voice and data communications, networking, application processing, multimedia, and global positioning system products.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for QUALCOMM Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for QUALCOMM and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.