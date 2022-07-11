TRU Independence Asset Management 2 LLC Sells 7,306 Shares of Mattel, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAT)

TRU Independence Asset Management 2 LLC reduced its stake in Mattel, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAT – Get Rating) by 13.6% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 46,432 shares of the company’s stock after selling 7,306 shares during the period. TRU Independence Asset Management 2 LLC’s holdings in Mattel were worth $1,031,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of MAT. Miller Value Partners LLC bought a new position in Mattel during the 4th quarter valued at about $86,611,000. Millennium Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Mattel by 692.8% in the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 2,770,703 shares of the company’s stock worth $59,736,000 after acquiring an additional 2,421,221 shares in the last quarter. Southeastern Asset Management Inc. TN grew its position in Mattel by 10.2% during the 4th quarter. Southeastern Asset Management Inc. TN now owns 20,228,340 shares of the company’s stock worth $436,123,000 after acquiring an additional 1,878,547 shares during the last quarter. Ariel Investments LLC increased its holdings in Mattel by 9.9% during the 4th quarter. Ariel Investments LLC now owns 18,276,684 shares of the company’s stock valued at $394,045,000 after purchasing an additional 1,643,083 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in Mattel during the 4th quarter valued at $24,867,000. 97.94% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on MAT. StockNews.com lowered Mattel from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, July 4th. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Mattel from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $30.00 to $31.00 in a research report on Sunday. Finally, MKM Partners reduced their target price on shares of Mattel from $34.00 to $30.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $33.00.

Shares of NASDAQ MAT opened at $23.13 on Monday. Mattel, Inc. has a 1 year low of $17.94 and a 1 year high of $26.99. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $23.81 and its 200-day moving average is $23.12. The company has a current ratio of 1.71, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.44. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.15 billion, a PE ratio of 7.69 and a beta of 1.26.

Mattel (NASDAQ:MAT – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The company reported $0.08 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.05) by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $1.04 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $931.83 million. Mattel had a net margin of 18.75% and a return on equity of 42.01%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($0.10) EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Mattel, Inc. will post 1.48 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Mattel, Inc, a children's entertainment company, designs and produces toys and consumer products worldwide. The company operates through North America, International, and American Girl segments. It offers dolls and accessories, as well as content, gaming, and lifestyle products for children under the Barbie, Monster High, American Girl, Polly Pocket, Spirit, and Enchantimals brands; dolls and books under the American Girl brand name; die-cast vehicles, tracks, playsets, and accessories for kids of all ages, and collectors under the Hot Wheels, Monster Trucks, Matchbox, CARS, and Mario Kart brand names; and infant, toddler, and preschool products comprising content, toys, live events, and other lifestyle products under the Fisher-Price and Thomas & Friends, Power wheels, and Fireman Sam brands.

