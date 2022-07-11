Tufin Software Technologies (NYSE:TUFN) and Healthcare Triangle (NASDAQ:HCTI) Head-To-Head Review

Tufin Software Technologies (NYSE:TUFN – Get Rating) and Healthcare Triangle (NASDAQ:HCTI – Get Rating) are both small-cap business services companies, but which is the superior business? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, earnings, institutional ownership, profitability, dividends, valuation and risk.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Tufin Software Technologies and Healthcare Triangle’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Tufin Software Technologies $110.95 million 4.18 -$36.93 million ($1.09) -11.57 Healthcare Triangle $35.27 million 1.10 -$5.95 million N/A N/A

Healthcare Triangle has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Tufin Software Technologies.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and recommmendations for Tufin Software Technologies and Healthcare Triangle, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Tufin Software Technologies 0 4 1 0 2.20 Healthcare Triangle 0 0 0 0 N/A

Tufin Software Technologies currently has a consensus target price of $12.80, suggesting a potential upside of 1.51%. Given Tufin Software Technologies’ higher possible upside, research analysts clearly believe Tufin Software Technologies is more favorable than Healthcare Triangle.

Profitability

This table compares Tufin Software Technologies and Healthcare Triangle’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Tufin Software Technologies -35.32% -74.27% -26.14% Healthcare Triangle N/A N/A N/A

Insider & Institutional Ownership

57.6% of Tufin Software Technologies shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 0.6% of Healthcare Triangle shares are owned by institutional investors. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

Tufin Software Technologies beats Healthcare Triangle on 5 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Tufin Software Technologies (Get Rating)

Tufin Software Technologies Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, develops, markets, and sells software-based solutions primarily in the United States, Israel, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa, Germany, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. The company provides SecureTrack, which enables security administrators to define and manage a centralized security policy, minimize the attack surface, and ensure continuous compliance across the network; SecureChange that is used to assess, provision, and verify security configuration changes across physical networks and cloud platforms, while maintaining security and compliance; and SecureApp, which is used to define, manage, and monitor network connectivity for their applications. It also offers SecureCloud, a security policy management service for cloud-native, multi-cloud, and hybrid-cloud applications and workloads. In addition, the company provides vulnerability mitigation app that enables organizations to prioritize remediation?and mitigation?efforts by enhancing vulnerability scanner output with network insights. It sells its products and services through distributors and resellers, as well as service delivery partners. Tufin Software Technologies Ltd. was incorporated in 2005 and is headquartered in Tel Aviv, Israel.

About Healthcare Triangle (Get Rating)

Healthcare Triangle, Inc., a healthcare information technology company, focuses on developing solutions in the sectors of cloud services, data science, and professional and managed services. It provides a suite of software, solutions, platforms, and services that enables healthcare and pharma organizations to deliver personalized healthcare, precision medicine, advances in drug discovery, development and efficacy, collaborative research and development, respond to evidence, and enhance the digital transformation. The company's software platforms include CloudEz, an enterprise multi-cloud transformation and management platform that enables customers to manage their cloud infrastructure across private, hybrid, and public cloud infrastructures; and DataEz, a cloud-based data analytics and data science platform for the data analytics and data science requirements of life sciences/pharmaceutical and healthcare provider organizations. It also provides Readabl.AI, a Software-as-a-Service solution that uses public cloud artificial intelligence and machine learning to recognize and extract healthcare information from documents, faxes, and narrative reports. In addition, it offers cloud IT services; and healthcare IT services, such as electronic health records and software implementation, optimization, and extension to community partners, as well as application managed services, and backup and disaster recovery on public cloud. The company primarily serves healthcare delivery organizations, healthcare insurance companies, pharmaceutical and life sciences, biotech companies, and medical device manufacturers. Healthcare Triangle, Inc. was incorporated in 2019 and is based in Pleasanton, California. Healthcare Triangle, Inc. operates as a subsidiary of SecureKloud Technologies, Inc.

