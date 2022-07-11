UCB (OTCMKTS:UCBJF) Downgraded by Citigroup to Sell

Citigroup cut shares of UCB (OTCMKTS:UCBJF – Get Rating) from a neutral rating to a sell rating in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, The Fly reports.

Several other research firms also recently weighed in on UCBJF. UBS Group raised shares of UCB from a sell rating to a neutral rating and set a $105.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 23rd. Barclays decreased their price target on shares of UCB from €110.00 ($114.58) to €90.00 ($93.75) in a report on Tuesday, June 7th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a hold rating and set a $95.00 price target on shares of UCB in a report on Friday, May 13th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, UCB currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $113.33.

UCB stock opened at $85.60 on Thursday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $95.89 and its 200-day simple moving average is $104.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 1.31 and a quick ratio of 1.00. UCB has a fifty-two week low of $85.60 and a fifty-two week high of $122.90.

UCB SA, a biopharmaceutical company, develops products and solutions for people with neurology and immunology diseases. The company's primary products include Cimzia for inflammatory TNF mediated diseases, as well as ankylosing spondylitis, axial spondyloarthritis, Crohn's disease, non-radiographic axial spondyloarthritis, plaque psoriasis, psoriatic arthritis, and rheumatoid arthritis; Vimpat, Keppra, and Briviact for epilepsy; Neupro for Parkinson's disease and restless legs syndrome; Nayzilam, a nasal spray rescue treatment for epilepsy seizure clusters; and Zyrtec and Xyzal for allergies.

