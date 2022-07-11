UNICORN Token Trading 7.7% Higher Over Last 7 Days (UNI)

UNICORN Token (UNI) traded 3.7% lower against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 21:00 PM ET on July 10th. Over the last week, UNICORN Token has traded 7.7% higher against the US dollar. UNICORN Token has a market capitalization of $11,083.64 and approximately $20.00 worth of UNICORN Token was traded on exchanges in the last day. One UNICORN Token coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Uniswap (UNI) traded 3.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.15 or 0.00029670 BTC.

Archer DAO Governance Token (ARCH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.51 or 0.00005559 BTC.

Peony (PNY) traded 9.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0476 or 0.00000229 BTC.

Zebec Protocol (ZBC) traded up 28.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0126 or 0.00000061 BTC.

GreenCoin.AI (GRC) traded 5.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0040 or 0.00000019 BTC.

Mint Club (MINT) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

MM Optimizer (MMO) traded down 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.78 or 0.00008592 BTC.

Public Mint (MINT) traded down 11.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0171 or 0.00000083 BTC.

Notional Finance (NOTE) traded up 17.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.34 or 0.00001652 BTC.

Parachute (PAR) traded down 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000002 BTC.

About UNICORN Token

UNICORN Token (CRYPTO:UNI) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It launched on April 7th, 2017. UNICORN Token’s total supply is 9,800,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 106,912,509 coins. UNICORN Token’s official website is unicorn.cm . UNICORN Token’s official Twitter account is @Unicoin_UNI

According to CryptoCompare, “Uniswap is a protocol for exchanging ERC-20 tokens on Ethereum. It eliminates trusted intermediaries and unnecessary forms of rent extraction, allowing for fast, efficient trading. Where it makes tradeoffs decentralization, censorship resistance, and security are prioritized. Uniswap is open-source software licensed under GPL. The introduction of UNI (ERC-20) on September 16th, 2020 enables shared community ownership and a vibrant, diverse, and dedicated governance system, which will actively guide the protocol towards the future. 1 billion UNI have been minted at genesis and will become accessible over the course of 4 years. A perpetual inflation rate of 2% per year will start after 4 years, ensuring continued participation and contribution to Uniswap at the expense of passive UNI holders. Uniswap has embraced the tenets of neutrality and trust minimization: it is crucial that governance is constrained to where it is strictly necessary. With this in mind, the Uniswap governance framework is limited to contributing to both protocol development and usage as well as the development of the broader Uniswap ecosystem. In doing so, UNI officially enshrines Uniswap as publicly-owned and self-sustainable infrastructure while continuing to carefully protect its indestructible and autonomous qualities. “

Buying and Selling UNICORN Token

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as UNICORN Token directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire UNICORN Token should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase UNICORN Token using one of the exchanges listed above.

