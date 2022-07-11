Unifi Protocol DAO (UNFI) Price Up 24.8% This Week

Unifi Protocol DAO (UNFI) traded up 2.7% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 21:00 PM ET on July 10th. One Unifi Protocol DAO coin can now be bought for $6.99 or 0.00033646 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, Unifi Protocol DAO has traded up 24.8% against the U.S. dollar. Unifi Protocol DAO has a total market cap of $30.72 million and approximately $52.64 million worth of Unifi Protocol DAO was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 3.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $19.10 or 0.00091919 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded down 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000571 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded down 7.3% against the dollar and now trades at $3.48 or 0.00016774 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded 3.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.31 or 0.00001485 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded down 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0647 or 0.00000312 BTC.

Elrond (EGLD) traded 6.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $52.24 or 0.00251435 BTC.

Helium (HNT) traded 3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $9.21 or 0.00044336 BTC.

Kava.io (KAVA) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $5.62 or 0.00012724 BTC.

TerraClassicUSD (USTC) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0504 or 0.00000243 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded 5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.78 or 0.00008569 BTC.

About Unifi Protocol DAO

Unifi Protocol DAO uses the hashing algorithm. It was first traded on November 10th, 2020. Unifi Protocol DAO’s total supply is 8,629,042 coins and its circulating supply is 4,395,405 coins. The official website for Unifi Protocol DAO is www.unifiprotocol.com . The official message board for Unifi Protocol DAO is medium.com/unifiprotocol . Unifi Protocol DAO’s official Twitter account is @unifiprotocol and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Unifi Protocol DAO was launched on September 1st on Tron, and is a group of non-custodial, interoperable, decentralized, and multi-chain smart contracts providing the building blocks for the next generation of DeFi development. The Unifi Protocol is designed to provide developers with functional DeFi building blocks linking multiple blockchains together into one large DeFi marketplace. uTrade is the working proof-ofconcept for harnessing multi-chain and multi-platform liquidity mining to power UNFI, Unifi’s Global Governance Token.Unifi Protocol was developed by Sesameseed. “

