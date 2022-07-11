Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP) Stock Position Cut by Garland Capital Management Inc.

Garland Capital Management Inc. cut its holdings in Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP – Get Rating) by 2.7% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 28,692 shares of the railroad operator’s stock after selling 810 shares during the period. Union Pacific accounts for 5.2% of Garland Capital Management Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 3rd largest holding. Garland Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Union Pacific were worth $7,839,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Union Pacific during the 4th quarter valued at $1,449,526,000. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of Union Pacific by 6.4% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 45,822,201 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $11,543,985,000 after buying an additional 2,776,330 shares during the period. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main lifted its position in shares of Union Pacific by 316.9% in the 4th quarter. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main now owns 2,965,684 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $740,073,000 after purchasing an additional 2,254,336 shares during the period. Cibc World Markets Corp increased its holdings in shares of Union Pacific by 1,083.0% in the 4th quarter. Cibc World Markets Corp now owns 758,686 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $191,136,000 after acquiring an additional 694,556 shares during the period. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Union Pacific during the 4th quarter worth $168,964,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.26% of the company’s stock.

Get Union Pacific alerts:

Union Pacific stock traded up $0.74 on Monday, reaching $210.44. 15,365 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,392,305. The stock has a market cap of $132.16 billion, a PE ratio of 19.93, a PEG ratio of 1.81 and a beta of 1.17. The company has a current ratio of 0.71, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.58. Union Pacific Co. has a twelve month low of $195.68 and a twelve month high of $278.94. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $218.72 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $239.18.

Union Pacific ( NYSE:UNP Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 21st. The railroad operator reported $2.57 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.55 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $5.86 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.76 billion. Union Pacific had a net margin of 30.06% and a return on equity of 50.20%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $2.00 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Union Pacific Co. will post 11.58 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 31st were given a dividend of $1.30 per share. This is an increase from Union Pacific’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.18. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 27th. This represents a $5.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.47%. Union Pacific’s dividend payout ratio is currently 49.43%.

In other Union Pacific news, EVP Kenyatta G. Rocker sold 4,018 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $250.00, for a total value of $1,004,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 41,177 shares in the company, valued at $10,294,250. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 0.28% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on UNP shares. Susquehanna cut Union Pacific from a “positive” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $235.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, July 6th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Bank of America lowered Union Pacific from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $258.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Friday, April 8th. StockNews.com lowered Union Pacific from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, May 26th. Raymond James decreased their target price on Union Pacific from $285.00 to $250.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada downgraded Union Pacific from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $271.00 to $258.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 17th. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $255.18.

Union Pacific Company Profile (Get Rating)

Union Pacific Corporation, through its subsidiary, Union Pacific Railroad Company, operates in the railroad business in the United States. The company offers transportation services for grain and grain products, fertilizers, food and refrigerated products, and coal and renewables to grain processors, animal feeders, ethanol producers, and other agricultural users; petroleum, and liquid petroleum gases; and construction products, industrial chemicals, plastics, forest products, specialized products, metals and ores, soda ash, and sand, as well as finished automobiles, automotive parts, and merchandise in intermodal containers.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding UNP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Union Pacific Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Union Pacific and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.