Upstart (NASDAQ:UPST) Shares Up 2.1%

Shares of Upstart Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:UPST – Get Rating) shot up 2.1% during trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $28.63 and last traded at $27.66. 246,300 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 98% from the average session volume of 10,836,918 shares. The stock had previously closed at $27.09.
A number of brokerages have commented on UPST. Atlantic Securities lowered shares of Upstart from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $245.00 to $45.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 11th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of Upstart from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Sunday. Bank of America cut their target price on shares of Upstart from $41.00 to $34.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday. Piper Sandler lowered shares of Upstart from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $230.00 to $44.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 10th. Finally, Loop Capital started coverage on shares of Upstart in a research note on Tuesday, April 5th. They set a “buy” rating and a $140.00 price objective on the stock. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $91.92.
The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $44.78 and its 200-day moving average price is $87.87. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.52 and a beta of 2.05.
In other news, CEO Dave Girouard sold 41,667 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.00, for a total transaction of $3,333,360.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 87,114 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,969,120. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, General Counsel Alison Nicoll sold 7,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.30, for a total transaction of $609,750.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the general counsel now owns 186,367 shares in the company, valued at $15,151,637.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 102,550 shares of company stock valued at $7,120,269. 18.87% of the stock is owned by insiders.
A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of UPST. Moors & Cabot Inc. acquired a new position in Upstart in the 3rd quarter valued at $25,000. Outfitter Financial LLC acquired a new position in Upstart in the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. SJS Investment Consulting Inc. acquired a new position in Upstart in the 1st quarter valued at $25,000. Tyler Stone Wealth Management acquired a new stake in Upstart in the 4th quarter worth $26,000. Finally, Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV grew its position in Upstart by 542.1% in the 1st quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 244 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 206 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 59.65% of the company’s stock.
About Upstart (NASDAQ:UPST)
Upstart Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a cloud-based artificial intelligence (AI) lending platform in the United States. Its platform aggregates consumer demand for loans and connects it to its network of the company's AI-enabled bank partners. The company was founded in 2012 and is headquartered in San Mateo, California.
