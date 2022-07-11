Upstart (NASDAQ:UPST) Shares Up 2.1%

Shares of Upstart Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:UPST – Get Rating) shot up 2.1% during trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $28.63 and last traded at $27.66. 246,300 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 98% from the average session volume of 10,836,918 shares. The stock had previously closed at $27.09.

A number of brokerages have commented on UPST. Atlantic Securities lowered shares of Upstart from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $245.00 to $45.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 11th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of Upstart from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Sunday. Bank of America cut their target price on shares of Upstart from $41.00 to $34.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday. Piper Sandler lowered shares of Upstart from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $230.00 to $44.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 10th. Finally, Loop Capital started coverage on shares of Upstart in a research note on Tuesday, April 5th. They set a “buy” rating and a $140.00 price objective on the stock. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $91.92.

The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $44.78 and its 200-day moving average price is $87.87. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.52 and a beta of 2.05.

Upstart ( NASDAQ:UPST Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Monday, May 9th. The company reported $0.34 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.25 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $310.14 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $300.13 million. Upstart had a net margin of 15.23% and a return on equity of 20.27%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 155.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.12 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Upstart Holdings, Inc. will post 0.56 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CEO Dave Girouard sold 41,667 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.00, for a total transaction of $3,333,360.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 87,114 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,969,120. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, General Counsel Alison Nicoll sold 7,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.30, for a total transaction of $609,750.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the general counsel now owns 186,367 shares in the company, valued at $15,151,637.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 102,550 shares of company stock valued at $7,120,269. 18.87% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of UPST. Moors & Cabot Inc. acquired a new position in Upstart in the 3rd quarter valued at $25,000. Outfitter Financial LLC acquired a new position in Upstart in the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. SJS Investment Consulting Inc. acquired a new position in Upstart in the 1st quarter valued at $25,000. Tyler Stone Wealth Management acquired a new stake in Upstart in the 4th quarter worth $26,000. Finally, Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV grew its position in Upstart by 542.1% in the 1st quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 244 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 206 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 59.65% of the company’s stock.

About Upstart (NASDAQ:UPST)

Upstart Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a cloud-based artificial intelligence (AI) lending platform in the United States. Its platform aggregates consumer demand for loans and connects it to its network of the company's AI-enabled bank partners. The company was founded in 2012 and is headquartered in San Mateo, California.

