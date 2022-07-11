Urus (URUS) Price Tops $6.00 on Exchanges

Urus (URUS) traded flat against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 10:00 AM ET on July 11th. In the last week, Urus has traded flat against the U.S. dollar. One Urus coin can now be bought for about $6.00 or 0.00018659 BTC on exchanges. Urus has a market capitalization of $2.82 million and approximately $222,855.00 worth of Urus was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

About Urus

URUS is a coin. Its genesis date was February 28th, 2021. Urus’ official Twitter account is @getaurox

According to CryptoCompare, “The Urus Token will power a decentralized lending and borrowing platform integrated with a trading platform with 4X margin lending capabilities. “

Buying and Selling Urus

