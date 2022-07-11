USDJ (USDJ) 24 Hour Trading Volume Reaches $2.55 Million

USDJ (USDJ) traded down 0% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on July 10th. USDJ has a total market capitalization of $14.88 million and $2.55 million worth of USDJ was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, USDJ has traded 0% higher against the U.S. dollar. One USDJ coin can currently be bought for $1.00 or 0.00004866 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

JUMPN (JST) traded down 54% against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00018651 BTC.

CV SHOTS (CVSHOT) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $28.17 or 0.00136780 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004853 BTC.

Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded 600.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded 27.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $123.93 or 0.00573819 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 4.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.33 or 0.00001584 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded 3.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.46 or 0.00002234 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $3.32 or 0.00016129 BTC.

Wrapped TRON (WTRX) traded down 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0671 or 0.00000326 BTC.

USDJ Profile

USDJ’s launch date was April 3rd, 2020. USDJ’s total supply is 14,848,772 coins. USDJ’s official Twitter account is @DeFi_JUST . USDJ’s official website is just.network

According to CryptoCompare, “USDJ is a stablecoin of TRON. It’s generated through decentralized smart contracts on the TRON network. Anyone can pledge TRX as collateral to generate USDJ. USDJ enters into free circulation as any other cryptocurrency does once generated. It is pegged to the US dollar through Collateralized Debt Positions (CDPs), and also has autonomous feedback mechanisms. “

Buying and Selling USDJ

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as USDJ directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade USDJ should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase USDJ using one of the exchanges listed above.

