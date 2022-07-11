VanEck J.P. Morgan EM Local Currency Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:EMLC) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume

VanEck J.P. Morgan EM Local Currency Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:EMLC – Get Rating) saw strong trading volume on Monday . 141,601 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 93% from the previous session’s volume of 2,132,384 shares.The stock last traded at $23.55 and had previously closed at $23.82.

The company’s 50-day moving average price is $24.85 and its 200-day moving average price is $26.61.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Bessemer Group Inc. purchased a new stake in VanEck J.P. Morgan EM Local Currency Bond ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $37,000. Spire Wealth Management increased its stake in VanEck J.P. Morgan EM Local Currency Bond ETF by 42.9% in the fourth quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 1,682 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,000 after purchasing an additional 505 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE increased its stake in VanEck J.P. Morgan EM Local Currency Bond ETF by 15.0% in the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 3,601 shares of the company’s stock valued at $97,000 after purchasing an additional 469 shares during the period. Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc. increased its stake in VanEck J.P. Morgan EM Local Currency Bond ETF by 14.4% in the first quarter. Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc. now owns 4,222 shares of the company’s stock valued at $114,000 after purchasing an additional 531 shares during the period. Finally, Worth Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in VanEck J.P. Morgan EM Local Currency Bond ETF in the second quarter valued at $109,000.

Market Vectors Emerging Markets Local Currency Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to replicate as closely as possible, the price and yield performance of the J.P. Morgan GBI-EMG Core Index (the Index). The Index provides direct exposure to local currency bonds issued by emerging market governments. The Index tracks regularly traded, liquid, fixed-rate, domestic currency debt issues by emerging market governments.

