Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG) Shares Acquired by Curran Financial Partners LLC

Curran Financial Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG – Get Rating) by 3.9% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 19,795 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 744 shares during the period. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF makes up about 1.3% of Curran Financial Partners LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 25th largest holding. Curran Financial Partners LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF were worth $3,210,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. HB Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $524,811,000. New England Private Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 219.8% in the fourth quarter. New England Private Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 776,665 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,367,000 after purchasing an additional 533,829 shares during the period. Perfromance Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $81,987,000. AE Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 233.0% in the fourth quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 424,002 shares of the company’s stock worth $72,822,000 after purchasing an additional 296,662 shares during the period. Finally, Retirement Planning Group lifted its position in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 81.8% in the first quarter. Retirement Planning Group now owns 644,685 shares of the company’s stock worth $104,542,000 after purchasing an additional 290,099 shares during the period.

VIG traded down $0.83 during trading on Monday, reaching $145.04. The stock had a trading volume of 31,749 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,796,460. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF has a 1-year low of $137.50 and a 1-year high of $172.87. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $147.97 and a two-hundred day moving average of $156.88.

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the investment performance of the Dividend Achievers Select Index. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation Index Fund. The Fund will hold all the stocks in the index in approximately the same proportions as their weightings in the index.

