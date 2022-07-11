Vanguard Extended Duration Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:EDV) Shares Up 1.6%

Vanguard Extended Duration Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:EDV – Get Rating)’s stock price shot up 1.6% on Monday . The company traded as high as $98.40 and last traded at $98.40. 50 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 100% from the average session volume of 321,850 shares. The stock had previously closed at $96.88.

The business’s 50-day moving average is $100.52 and its two-hundred day moving average is $116.33.

Get Vanguard Extended Duration Treasury ETF alerts:

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in EDV. Professional Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard Extended Duration Treasury ETF in the first quarter valued at $68,000. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Vanguard Extended Duration Treasury ETF by 338.5% in the fourth quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. now owns 535 shares of the company’s stock valued at $75,000 after acquiring an additional 413 shares during the period. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. lifted its holdings in Vanguard Extended Duration Treasury ETF by 287.0% in the fourth quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 774 shares of the company’s stock valued at $108,000 after acquiring an additional 574 shares during the period. Allworth Financial LP acquired a new stake in Vanguard Extended Duration Treasury ETF in the first quarter valued at $109,000. Finally, Belpointe Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in Vanguard Extended Duration Treasury ETF by 44.7% in the first quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 1,059 shares of the company’s stock valued at $129,000 after acquiring an additional 327 shares during the period.

Vanguard Extended Duration Treasury ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Extended Duration Treasury Index Fund. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Bloomberg Barclays U.S. Treasury STRIPS 20-30 Year Equal Par Bond Index.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Extended Duration Treasury ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Extended Duration Treasury ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.