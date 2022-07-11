Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA) Shares Sold by Mcdaniel Terry & Co.

Mcdaniel Terry & Co. cut its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA – Get Rating) by 32.7% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 7,372 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,583 shares during the period. Mcdaniel Terry & Co.’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF were worth $354,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Roffman Miller Associates Inc. PA raised its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 1.1% in the 4th quarter. Roffman Miller Associates Inc. PA now owns 18,571 shares of the company’s stock valued at $948,000 after purchasing an additional 209 shares in the last quarter. Cohen Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 1.6% in the 4th quarter. Cohen Investment Advisors LLC now owns 13,327 shares of the company’s stock valued at $680,000 after purchasing an additional 213 shares in the last quarter. Phillips Financial Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 1.1% in the 4th quarter. Phillips Financial Management LLC now owns 19,793 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,011,000 after purchasing an additional 216 shares in the last quarter. Brown Miller Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 0.8% in the 4th quarter. Brown Miller Wealth Management LLC now owns 28,934 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,477,000 after purchasing an additional 217 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Peterson Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 2.8% in the 4th quarter. Peterson Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 8,058 shares of the company’s stock valued at $411,000 after purchasing an additional 219 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF stock opened at $40.76 on Monday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $43.03 and its 200-day simple moving average is $46.51. Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF has a 1 year low of $39.42 and a 1 year high of $53.49.

