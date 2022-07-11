Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF (NYSEARCA:VGK) Shares Bought by Palisades Hudson Asset Management L.P.

Palisades Hudson Asset Management L.P. raised its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF (NYSEARCA:VGK – Get Rating) by 0.3% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 69,149 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 219 shares during the period. Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF makes up about 2.0% of Palisades Hudson Asset Management L.P.’s holdings, making the stock its 14th largest position. Palisades Hudson Asset Management L.P.’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF were worth $4,307,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of VGK. Kovack Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $208,000. Miracle Mile Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF by 10.9% during the fourth quarter. Miracle Mile Advisors LLC now owns 24,128 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,647,000 after purchasing an additional 2,378 shares in the last quarter. Crescent Capital Consulting LLC increased its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF by 81.6% during the fourth quarter. Crescent Capital Consulting LLC now owns 148,980 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $10,167,000 after purchasing an additional 66,941 shares in the last quarter. Courier Capital LLC increased its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF by 1.4% during the fourth quarter. Courier Capital LLC now owns 48,599 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $3,316,000 after purchasing an additional 656 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bogart Wealth LLC increased its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF by 1.3% during the fourth quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC now owns 763,495 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $52,101,000 after purchasing an additional 9,909 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of VGK traded down $0.66 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $51.63. 49,428 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 8,182,985. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $55.99 and its 200 day moving average price is $61.01. Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF has a twelve month low of $50.51 and a twelve month high of $70.70.

Vanguard European Stock Index Fund is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks to track the performance of a benchmark index that measures the investment return of stocks issued by Companies located in the markets of Europe. The Fund on focuses indexing investment approach by investing all, or substantially all, of its assets in the common stocks included in the FTSE Developed Europe All Cap Index.

