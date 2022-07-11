Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VBR) Stock Position Lessened by Advisory Services & Investments LLC

Advisory Services & Investments LLC cut its holdings in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VBR – Get Rating) by 0.8% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 58,877 shares of the company’s stock after selling 455 shares during the period. Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF accounts for about 8.4% of Advisory Services & Investments LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 3rd biggest position. Advisory Services & Investments LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF were worth $10,359,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Bank of America Corp DE grew its position in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 12.8% in the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 15,260,896 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,729,411,000 after buying an additional 1,734,310 shares during the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. grew its position in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 40.9% in the 4th quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 830,825 shares of the company’s stock valued at $148,785,000 after buying an additional 241,035 shares during the last quarter. Wharton Business Group LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $24,554,000. Allworth Financial LP grew its position in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 21.3% in the 4th quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 722,796 shares of the company’s stock valued at $129,272,000 after buying an additional 127,082 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Efficient Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 20.1% in the fourth quarter. Efficient Advisors LLC now owns 619,983 shares of the company’s stock valued at $110,884,000 after acquiring an additional 103,738 shares during the period.

Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF stock traded down $1.37 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $150.86. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 437 shares, compared to its average volume of 701,239. Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF has a fifty-two week low of $145.54 and a fifty-two week high of $187.22. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $159.01 and its 200 day simple moving average is $168.65.

Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Small-Cap Value Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Small Cap Value Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of value stocks of smaller United States companies.

