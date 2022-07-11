Vanguard U.S. Quality Factor ETF (BATS:VFQY) Shares Acquired by Curran Financial Partners LLC

Curran Financial Partners LLC increased its holdings in Vanguard U.S. Quality Factor ETF (BATS:VFQY – Get Rating) by 41.5% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 19,537 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,727 shares during the quarter. Curran Financial Partners LLC’s holdings in Vanguard U.S. Quality Factor ETF were worth $2,271,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Vanguard U.S. Quality Factor ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $71,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard U.S. Quality Factor ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $213,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. acquired a new stake in Vanguard U.S. Quality Factor ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $250,000. Secure Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Vanguard U.S. Quality Factor ETF by 7.5% during the 1st quarter. Secure Asset Management LLC now owns 2,558 shares of the company’s stock worth $297,000 after purchasing an additional 178 shares during the period. Finally, Anderson Hoagland & Co. acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard U.S. Quality Factor ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $494,000.

Shares of Vanguard U.S. Quality Factor ETF stock traded down $0.04 on Monday, reaching $101.54. 7,151 shares of the company were exchanged. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $103.17 and a 200-day moving average price of $111.76.

