Ventyx Biosciences (NASDAQ:VTYX) Shares Up 4.2%

Ventyx Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:VTYX – Get Rating) shot up 4.2% on Monday . The company traded as high as $14.50 and last traded at $14.50. 1,751 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 99% from the average session volume of 160,199 shares. The stock had previously closed at $13.92.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Canaccord Genuity Group started coverage on Ventyx Biosciences in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Canaccord Genuity Group began coverage on Ventyx Biosciences in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $30.00 target price for the company. Finally, Credit Suisse Group began coverage on Ventyx Biosciences in a report on Monday, May 9th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $53.00 price objective on the stock. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, Ventyx Biosciences has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $40.50.

The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $15.20 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $14.28.

Ventyx Biosciences ( NASDAQ:VTYX Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 12th. The company reported ($0.45) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.37) by ($0.08). Equities research analysts forecast that Ventyx Biosciences, Inc. will post -1.95 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. venBio Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Ventyx Biosciences during the 4th quarter worth approximately $99,529,000. Third Point LLC purchased a new position in shares of Ventyx Biosciences during the 4th quarter valued at about $83,083,000. Citadel Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Ventyx Biosciences in the 4th quarter worth approximately $74,736,000. American Century Companies Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Ventyx Biosciences during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $7,800,000. Finally, Great Point Partners LLC purchased a new position in Ventyx Biosciences during the first quarter valued at $4,564,000. Institutional investors own 62.30% of the company’s stock.

Ventyx Biosciences Company Profile

Ventyx Biosciences, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops small molecule product candidates for inflammatory diseases and autoimmune disorders. The company's lead product candidate is VTX958, a tyrosine kinase type 2 inhibitor that is in phase I clinical trials for the treatment of immune-mediated diseases, such as psoriasis, inflammatory bowel disease, psoriatic arthritis, Crohn's disease, and lupus.

