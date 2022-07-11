Venus Acquisition Co. (NASDAQ:VENA) Shares Sold by Mizuho Securities USA LLC

Mizuho Securities USA LLC reduced its position in Venus Acquisition Co. (NASDAQ:VENA – Get Rating) by 12.3% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 423,000 shares of the company’s stock after selling 59,497 shares during the quarter. Mizuho Securities USA LLC owned approximately 6.99% of Venus Acquisition worth $4,230,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. RPO LLC acquired a new position in Venus Acquisition in the 4th quarter valued at about $2,106,000. Logan Stone Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Venus Acquisition in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,052,000. Bank of Montreal Can purchased a new stake in Venus Acquisition in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $756,000. OTA Financial Group L.P. purchased a new stake in Venus Acquisition in the first quarter valued at approximately $756,000. Finally, MYDA Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Venus Acquisition in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $641,000. 74.42% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ:VENA opened at $10.22 on Monday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $10.22 and its 200-day simple moving average is $10.15. Venus Acquisition Co. has a 12-month low of $9.93 and a 12-month high of $10.25.

Venus Acquisition Corporation does not have significant operations. The company focuses on effecting a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, and business combination with one or more businesses. It intends to focus on businesses in the Internet and high technology, financial technology, clean energy, health care, consumer and retail, energy and resources, food processing, manufacturing, and education sectors in Asian market.

