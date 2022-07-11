Viacoin (VIA) Price Tops $0.0858 on Exchanges

Viacoin (VIA) traded down 66% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 0:00 AM ET on July 10th. Viacoin has a total market capitalization of $1.99 million and $10,292.00 worth of Viacoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Viacoin coin can now be purchased for about $0.0858 or 0.00000416 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, Viacoin has traded down 46.8% against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0662 or 0.00000321 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded down 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $5.60 or 0.00027169 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded down 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $51.37 or 0.00249137 BTC.

DEI (DEI) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.48 or 0.00002308 BTC.

EAC (EAC) traded up 35.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.26 or 0.00006190 BTC.

Hellenic Coin (HNC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3.68 or 0.00010892 BTC.

SpaceMine (MINE) traded 36.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.30 or 0.00001437 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00000977 BTC.

ConstitutionDAO (PEOPLE) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0256 or 0.00000124 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded 5.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00000762 BTC.

Viacoin Profile

Viacoin (VIA) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It was first traded on July 17th, 2014. Viacoin’s total supply is 23,174,755 coins. The official website for Viacoin is viacoin.org . The Reddit community for Viacoin is /r/viacoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Viacoin’s official Twitter account is @viacoin and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Viacoin is a digital currency similar to Bitcoin that allows the creation of applications on top of the Viacoin blockchain in a similar way that email and web are built on top of the internet protocol. This allows the building of fully decentralized exchanges, issuing of new currencies, asset tracking, betting, digital voting, reputation management and even form the basis of fully decentralized market places. Our protocol for this will be called ClearingHouse. “

Buying and Selling Viacoin

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Viacoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Viacoin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Viacoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

