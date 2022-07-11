Viasat (NASDAQ:VSAT) Sets New 12-Month Low at $26.52

Shares of Viasat, Inc. (NASDAQ:VSAT – Get Rating) hit a new 52-week low on Monday . The company traded as low as $26.52 and last traded at $26.66, with a volume of 4135 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $27.72.
A number of research firms recently commented on VSAT. TheStreet lowered Viasat from a “c” rating to a “d” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 25th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on Viasat from $49.00 to $34.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 1st. B. Riley reduced their price objective on Viasat from $145.00 to $100.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, May 31st. StockNews.com lowered Viasat from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, May 27th. Finally, Raymond James reduced their price objective on Viasat from $58.00 to $51.00 in a research note on Friday, May 27th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $60.75.
The firm has a market capitalization of $1.98 billion, a PE ratio of -130.95 and a beta of 1.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a current ratio of 1.50. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $35.37 and a 200 day moving average of $41.88.
Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. IMA Wealth Inc. raised its stake in shares of Viasat by 6.1% in the 1st quarter. IMA Wealth Inc. now owns 55,580 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $2,712,000 after buying an additional 3,186 shares in the last quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky grew its stake in Viasat by 31.6% in the first quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky now owns 9,987 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $487,000 after purchasing an additional 2,400 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its stake in Viasat by 34.9% in the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 11,381 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $555,000 after purchasing an additional 2,947 shares in the last quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new stake in shares of Viasat during the 1st quarter worth about $168,000. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted its stake in shares of Viasat by 1.1% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 76,123 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $3,715,000 after acquiring an additional 791 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 83.19% of the company’s stock.
Viasat Company Profile (NASDAQ:VSAT)
Viasat, Inc provides broadband and communications products and services worldwide. The company's Satellite Services segment offers satellite-based fixed broadband services, including broadband internet access and voice over internet protocol services to consumers and businesses; in-flight entertainment and aviation software services to commercial airlines; community internet services; mobile broadband services, including satellite-based internet services to energy offshore vessels, cruise ships, consumer ferries, and yachts; and energy services, which include ultra-secure solutions IP connectivity, bandwidth-optimized over-the-top applications, industrial internet-of-things big data enablement, and industry-leading machine learning analytics.
Read More
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Viasat (VSAT)
- Five Below Stock is a Recession Play
- Here’s How to Dollar Cost Average into Positions in a Bear Market
- MarketBeat: Week in Review 7/4 – 7/8
- Levi Strauss Proves Resilient For Dividend Investors
- AT&T (NYSE:T) Is Its Cheaper Valuation Worth A Buy?
Receive News & Ratings for Viasat Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Viasat and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.