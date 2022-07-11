Viasat (NASDAQ:VSAT) Sets New 12-Month Low at $26.52

Shares of Viasat, Inc. (NASDAQ:VSAT – Get Rating) hit a new 52-week low on Monday . The company traded as low as $26.52 and last traded at $26.66, with a volume of 4135 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $27.72.

A number of research firms recently commented on VSAT. TheStreet lowered Viasat from a “c” rating to a “d” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 25th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on Viasat from $49.00 to $34.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 1st. B. Riley reduced their price objective on Viasat from $145.00 to $100.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, May 31st. StockNews.com lowered Viasat from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, May 27th. Finally, Raymond James reduced their price objective on Viasat from $58.00 to $51.00 in a research note on Friday, May 27th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $60.75.

The firm has a market capitalization of $1.98 billion, a PE ratio of -130.95 and a beta of 1.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a current ratio of 1.50. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $35.37 and a 200 day moving average of $41.88.

Viasat ( NASDAQ:VSAT Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 25th. The communications equipment provider reported $0.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.06) by $0.12. The company had revenue of $701.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $724.40 million. Viasat had a negative return on equity of 0.58% and a negative net margin of 0.56%. Viasat’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.11 EPS. Research analysts forecast that Viasat, Inc. will post -0.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. IMA Wealth Inc. raised its stake in shares of Viasat by 6.1% in the 1st quarter. IMA Wealth Inc. now owns 55,580 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $2,712,000 after buying an additional 3,186 shares in the last quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky grew its stake in Viasat by 31.6% in the first quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky now owns 9,987 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $487,000 after purchasing an additional 2,400 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its stake in Viasat by 34.9% in the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 11,381 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $555,000 after purchasing an additional 2,947 shares in the last quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new stake in shares of Viasat during the 1st quarter worth about $168,000. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted its stake in shares of Viasat by 1.1% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 76,123 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $3,715,000 after acquiring an additional 791 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 83.19% of the company’s stock.

Viasat Company Profile (NASDAQ:VSAT)

Viasat, Inc provides broadband and communications products and services worldwide. The company's Satellite Services segment offers satellite-based fixed broadband services, including broadband internet access and voice over internet protocol services to consumers and businesses; in-flight entertainment and aviation software services to commercial airlines; community internet services; mobile broadband services, including satellite-based internet services to energy offshore vessels, cruise ships, consumer ferries, and yachts; and energy services, which include ultra-secure solutions IP connectivity, bandwidth-optimized over-the-top applications, industrial internet-of-things big data enablement, and industry-leading machine learning analytics.

