Viper Energy Partners (NASDAQ:VNOM) Upgraded to “Buy” by StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Viper Energy Partners (NASDAQ:VNOM – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report issued on Thursday.

A number of other equities analysts have also commented on VNOM. Truist Financial raised their price objective on shares of Viper Energy Partners from $40.00 to $45.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 21st. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on shares of Viper Energy Partners from $30.00 to $35.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Friday, March 25th. Barclays upped their price target on shares of Viper Energy Partners from $35.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Tuesday, June 14th. KeyCorp lifted their price objective on Viper Energy Partners from $28.00 to $33.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Monday, April 11th. Finally, TD Securities upped their target price on Viper Energy Partners from $34.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 3rd. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, Viper Energy Partners presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $36.13.

Shares of VNOM stock opened at $25.75 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.52 and a beta of 2.10. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $29.85 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $28.58. Viper Energy Partners has a 1 year low of $15.98 and a 1 year high of $35.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 3.68 and a quick ratio of 3.68.

Viper Energy Partners ( NASDAQ:VNOM Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 2nd. The oil and gas producer reported $0.23 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.33 by ($0.10). The company had revenue of $201.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $173.84 million. Viper Energy Partners had a net margin of 12.72% and a return on equity of 3.22%. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($0.08) earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Viper Energy Partners will post 1.52 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 19th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 12th were given a dividend of $0.67 per share. This is an increase from Viper Energy Partners’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.47. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, May 11th. This represents a $2.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 10.41%. Viper Energy Partners’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 255.24%.

In other news, major shareholder Holdings L.P. Blackstone III sold 32,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.55, for a total value of $1,009,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 12,622,631 shares in the company, valued at approximately $398,244,008.05. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 190,306 shares of company stock valued at $6,348,500. Corporate insiders own 0.30% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in VNOM. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. boosted its stake in shares of Viper Energy Partners by 14.4% in the 4th quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 6,266 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $133,000 after purchasing an additional 788 shares in the last quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc bought a new stake in Viper Energy Partners in the fourth quarter worth $138,000. CIBC Asset Management Inc purchased a new stake in Viper Energy Partners during the first quarter valued at about $207,000. Walleye Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Viper Energy Partners during the first quarter valued at about $209,000. Finally, Regentatlantic Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Viper Energy Partners in the first quarter worth about $215,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 47.03% of the company’s stock.

Viper Energy Partners LP owns, acquires, and exploits oil and natural gas properties in North America. As of December 31, 2021, it had mineral interests in 27,027 net royalty acres in the Permian Basin and Eagle Ford Shale; and estimated proved oil and natural gas reserves of 127,888 thousand barrels of crude oil equivalent.

