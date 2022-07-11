VouchForMe (IPL) Price Hits $0.0012 on Major Exchanges

VouchForMe (IPL) traded flat against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on July 11th. VouchForMe has a total market capitalization of $300,364.83 and $759.00 worth of VouchForMe was traded on exchanges in the last day. One VouchForMe coin can currently be bought for about $0.0012 or 0.00000002 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, VouchForMe has traded flat against the US dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

VouchForMe Profile

VouchForMe is a coin. Its launch date was December 1st, 2017. VouchForMe’s total supply is 300,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 245,661,176 coins. VouchForMe’s official Twitter account is @InsurePal_io . The Reddit community for VouchForMe is /r/InsurePal and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official message board for VouchForMe is medium.com/insurepal-blog . VouchForMe’s official website is vouchforme.co

According to CryptoCompare, “InsurePal aims to disrupt the actual insurers' model by providing a platform to register insurance for blockchain transactions, vehicles, property, life and health with endorsements from the social network. The platform core mechanism enables InsurePal clients to endorse each other in order to obtain a discount on their insurance premium. The endorsement has to be backed by a financial guarantee from the endorser. InsurePal token (IPL) is an ERC-20 token that will be used as the medium of exchange within the platform. “

Buying and Selling VouchForMe

