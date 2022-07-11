Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT) Shares Sold by HHM Wealth Advisors LLC

HHM Wealth Advisors LLC reduced its holdings in Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT – Get Rating) by 12.7% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,428 shares of the retailer’s stock after selling 207 shares during the quarter. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Walmart were worth $213,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of WMT. Trust Co. of Virginia VA grew its position in shares of Walmart by 0.4% in the first quarter. Trust Co. of Virginia VA now owns 14,848 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $2,211,000 after purchasing an additional 64 shares during the period. Mayflower Financial Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Walmart by 2.5% in the first quarter. Mayflower Financial Advisors LLC now owns 2,646 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $394,000 after purchasing an additional 65 shares during the period. Bank of New Hampshire grew its position in shares of Walmart by 0.4% in the first quarter. Bank of New Hampshire now owns 15,806 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $2,354,000 after purchasing an additional 68 shares during the period. RB Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Walmart by 0.8% in the first quarter. RB Capital Management LLC now owns 8,655 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $1,289,000 after purchasing an additional 69 shares during the period. Finally, Smart Money Group LLC grew its position in shares of Walmart by 2.5% in the first quarter. Smart Money Group LLC now owns 2,831 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $422,000 after purchasing an additional 69 shares during the period. 30.79% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Walmart alerts:

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on WMT. BMO Capital Markets reduced their target price on Walmart from $170.00 to $165.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 18th. Gordon Haskett reduced their target price on Walmart from $140.00 to $135.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 18th. MKM Partners reduced their target price on Walmart to $159.00 and set a “na” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 18th. Guggenheim reduced their target price on Walmart from $185.00 to $175.00 and set a “na” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 18th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reduced their target price on Walmart from $175.00 to $155.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 18th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $156.74.

In related news, CEO C Douglas Mcmillon sold 9,708 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $125.61, for a total value of $1,219,421.88. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,526,864 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $191,789,387.04. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . Over the last three months, insiders sold 29,124 shares of company stock valued at $3,904,072. 48.44% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NYSE WMT traded down $0.46 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $124.94. 30,312 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 8,755,490. Walmart Inc. has a 52-week low of $117.27 and a 52-week high of $160.77. The stock has a market capitalization of $342.48 billion, a PE ratio of 26.97, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.56 and a beta of 0.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 0.23 and a current ratio of 0.86. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $129.19 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $139.02.

Walmart (NYSE:WMT – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 17th. The retailer reported $1.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.48 by ($0.18). The business had revenue of $141.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $138.05 billion. Walmart had a return on equity of 19.05% and a net margin of 2.26%. The firm’s revenue was up 2.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.69 earnings per share. Analysts predict that Walmart Inc. will post 6.4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Walmart Company Profile (Get Rating)

Walmart Inc engages in the operation of retail, wholesale, and other units worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International, and Sam's Club. It operates supercenters, supermarkets, hypermarkets, warehouse clubs, cash and carry stores, and discount stores; membership-only warehouse clubs; ecommerce websites, such as walmart.com, walmart.com.mx, walmart.ca, flipkart.com, and samsclub.com; and mobile commerce applications.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WMT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Walmart Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Walmart and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.