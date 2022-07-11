Wanchain (WAN) Price Hits $0.20 on Exchanges

Wanchain (WAN) traded 0.6% higher against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 14:00 PM ET on July 11th. During the last seven days, Wanchain has traded up 3.2% against the US dollar. Wanchain has a total market capitalization of $37.61 million and approximately $1.36 million worth of Wanchain was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Wanchain coin can now be purchased for about $0.20 or 0.00000949 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 3.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $18.39 or 0.00089405 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000569 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded down 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $3.44 or 0.00016705 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.31 or 0.00001493 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0628 or 0.00000306 BTC.

Elrond (EGLD) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $50.87 or 0.00247317 BTC.

Helium (HNT) traded 3.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $9.12 or 0.00044346 BTC.

Kava.io (KAVA) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $5.62 or 0.00012724 BTC.

TerraClassicUSD (USTC) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0499 or 0.00000242 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.77 or 0.00008595 BTC.

Wanchain Coin Profile

Wanchain (CRYPTO:WAN) uses the hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was August 22nd, 2017. Wanchain’s total supply is 192,701,891 coins. Wanchain’s official website is wanchain.org . The Reddit community for Wanchain is /r/wanchain and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Wanchain’s official Twitter account is @wanchain_org and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Wanchain is a distributed super financial market based on blockchain. Wanchain aims to build a distributed future “bank.” As a distributed digital-asset based financial infrastructure, Wanchain aims to allow any institution or individual to set up their own virtual teller window in the “bank” and provide services such as loan origination, asset exchanges, credit payments and transaction settlements based on digital assets. The core developers are based in the US and China. “

Buying and Selling Wanchain

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Wanchain directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Wanchain should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Wanchain using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

