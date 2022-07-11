WazirX Price Hits $0.22 on Major Exchanges (WRX)

WazirX (WRX) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar during the one day period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on July 10th. Over the last week, WazirX has traded up 4.9% against the dollar. WazirX has a total market cap of $85.07 million and approximately $4.42 million worth of WazirX was traded on exchanges in the last day. One WazirX coin can currently be purchased for $0.22 or 0.00001087 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

About WazirX

WazirX’s launch date was January 21st, 2020. WazirX’s total supply is 962,646,669 coins and its circulating supply is 381,856,864 coins. WazirX’s official Twitter account is @wazirxindia and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for WazirX is wazirx.com . The official message board for WazirX is medium.com/@wazirx

According to CryptoCompare, “WRX, a utility token backed by WazirX, forms the backbone of the WazirX ecosystem. It launched WRX tokens to involve its community in helping build out WazirX, and reward them accordingly for contributing to success. This helps WazirX stay true to the ethos of cryptocurrency and blockchain – to share the rewards of WazirX's success with its early adopters and supporters. “

WazirX Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as WazirX directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire WazirX should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase WazirX using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

