Webster Financial Co. (NYSE:WBS) Receives $62.33 Average PT from Analysts

Shares of Webster Financial Co. (NYSE:WBS – Get Rating) have been assigned an average rating of “Hold” from the eight ratings firms that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price target among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $59.67.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. Raymond James decreased their price objective on shares of Webster Financial from $73.00 to $57.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on Webster Financial from $61.00 to $51.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 1st. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on Webster Financial from $62.00 to $60.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, March 21st. TheStreet lowered shares of Webster Financial from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 28th. Finally, Wedbush lowered shares of Webster Financial from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $50.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Thursday, June 30th.

NYSE WBS opened at $43.34 on Monday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $46.24 and its 200 day moving average price is $53.41. The company has a current ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. Webster Financial has a twelve month low of $40.72 and a twelve month high of $65.00. The company has a market capitalization of $7.78 billion, a PE ratio of 13.98 and a beta of 1.31.

Webster Financial ( NYSE:WBS Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 28th. The financial services provider reported $1.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.16 by $0.08. Webster Financial had a net margin of 19.35% and a return on equity of 11.74%. The company had revenue of $498.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $479.64 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.25 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 65.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that Webster Financial will post 5.22 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 27th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 12th were issued a $0.40 dividend. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.69%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, May 11th. Webster Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 51.61%.

In related news, insider Javier L. Evans sold 1,005 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.91, for a total value of $48,149.55. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 36,904 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,768,070.64. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Maureen Mitchell acquired 520 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, May 6th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $48.51 per share, for a total transaction of $25,225.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 7,872 shares in the company, valued at approximately $381,870.72. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 1.85% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Two Sigma Advisers LP purchased a new stake in Webster Financial in the 3rd quarter worth about $387,000. Janus Henderson Group PLC purchased a new stake in shares of Webster Financial in the third quarter worth approximately $496,000. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System boosted its holdings in shares of Webster Financial by 0.9% during the fourth quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 23,300 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,301,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the period. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC grew its position in Webster Financial by 7.4% during the fourth quarter. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC now owns 1,300,650 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $72,628,000 after purchasing an additional 89,977 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Retirement Systems of Alabama increased its stake in Webster Financial by 1.1% in the 4th quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama now owns 118,624 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $6,624,000 after buying an additional 1,324 shares during the period. 45.99% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Webster Financial Corporation operates as the bank holding company for Webster Bank, National Association that provides a range of banking, investment, and financial services to individuals, families, and businesses in the United States. It operates through three segments: Commercial Banking, HSA Bank, and Retail Banking.

