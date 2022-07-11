Webster Financial (NYSE:WBS) Price Target Cut to $57.00

Webster Financial (NYSE:WBS – Get Rating) had its price target cut by Raymond James from $73.00 to $57.00 in a report released on Thursday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a strong-buy rating on the financial services provider’s stock.
A number of other research analysts also recently weighed in on the company. StockNews.com downgraded Webster Financial from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Monday, May 2nd. Wedbush downgraded Webster Financial from an outperform rating to a neutral rating and set a $50.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, June 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on Webster Financial from $61.00 to $51.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 1st. TheStreet downgraded Webster Financial from a b rating to a c+ rating in a research note on Thursday, April 28th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on Webster Financial from $62.00 to $60.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 21st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Webster Financial currently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $59.67.
Shares of NYSE:WBS opened at $43.34 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $7.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.98 and a beta of 1.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 0.81 and a quick ratio of 0.81. The business’s 50-day moving average is $46.24 and its 200-day moving average is $53.41. Webster Financial has a 1 year low of $40.72 and a 1 year high of $65.00.
The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 27th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 12th were issued a dividend of $0.40 per share. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.69%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, May 11th. Webster Financial’s dividend payout ratio is currently 51.61%.
In other Webster Financial news, Director Maureen Mitchell bought 520 shares of Webster Financial stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 6th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $48.51 per share, with a total value of $25,225.20. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 7,872 shares in the company, valued at approximately $381,870.72. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, insider Javier L. Evans sold 1,005 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.91, for a total value of $48,149.55. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 36,904 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,768,070.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 1.85% of the company’s stock.
Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Covestor Ltd bought a new position in Webster Financial during the fourth quarter valued at $28,000. Whittier Trust Co. bought a new position in Webster Financial during the first quarter valued at $32,000. Front Row Advisors LLC bought a new position in Webster Financial during the first quarter valued at $32,000. Concord Wealth Partners grew its holdings in Webster Financial by 443.8% during the fourth quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 609 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 497 shares during the period. Finally, Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd grew its holdings in Webster Financial by 55.5% during the first quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd now owns 675 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 241 shares during the period. 45.99% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
Webster Financial Company Profile (Get Rating)
Webster Financial Corporation operates as the bank holding company for Webster Bank, National Association that provides a range of banking, investment, and financial services to individuals, families, and businesses in the United States. It operates through three segments: Commercial Banking, HSA Bank, and Retail Banking.
