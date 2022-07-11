WEC Energy Group (NYSE:WEC) Stock Price Up 1.4%

WEC Energy Group, Inc. (NYSE:WEC – Get Rating) rose 1.4% during trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $100.98 and last traded at $100.88. Approximately 1,921 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 100% from the average daily volume of 1,543,526 shares. The stock had previously closed at $99.51.

WEC has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on WEC Energy Group in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Barclays increased their price objective on WEC Energy Group from $107.00 to $108.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 15th. Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on WEC Energy Group in a report on Monday, April 25th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $108.00 price objective for the company. Mizuho cut their price target on WEC Energy Group from $107.00 to $93.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, June 17th. Finally, Bank of America raised WEC Energy Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $109.00 price target for the company in a report on Friday, May 13th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, WEC Energy Group presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $103.00.

Get WEC Energy Group alerts:

The company has a current ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18. The stock has a market cap of $31.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.20, a PEG ratio of 3.74 and a beta of 0.29. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $100.49 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $97.92.

WEC Energy Group ( NYSE:WEC Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 2nd. The utilities provider reported $1.79 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.66 by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $2.91 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.83 billion. WEC Energy Group had a return on equity of 12.17% and a net margin of 15.90%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 8.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.61 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that WEC Energy Group, Inc. will post 4.37 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 13th were given a dividend of $0.7275 per share. This represents a $2.91 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.93%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 12th. WEC Energy Group’s payout ratio is 67.83%.

In related news, VP Anthony Reese sold 1,325 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $102.47, for a total value of $135,772.75. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 905 shares in the company, valued at $92,735.35. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Charles R. Matthews sold 10,666 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $104.63, for a total value of $1,115,983.58. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 2,146 shares in the company, valued at approximately $224,535.98. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 49,821 shares of company stock worth $5,189,283 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.34% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC grew its position in WEC Energy Group by 150.0% in the first quarter. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC now owns 250 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. Achmea Investment Management B.V. acquired a new stake in shares of WEC Energy Group during the first quarter valued at about $27,000. Lumature Wealth Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of WEC Energy Group by 66.3% during the fourth quarter. Lumature Wealth Partners LLC now owns 316 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 126 shares in the last quarter. Riverview Trust Co acquired a new stake in shares of WEC Energy Group during the first quarter valued at about $34,000. Finally, Elmwood Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of WEC Energy Group during the fourth quarter valued at about $36,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.36% of the company’s stock.

WEC Energy Group Company Profile (NYSE:WEC)

WEC Energy Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides regulated natural gas and electricity, and renewable and nonregulated renewable energy services in the United States. The company operates through six segments: Wisconsin, Illinois, Other States, Electric Transmission, Non-Utility Energy Infrastructure, and Corporate and Other.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for WEC Energy Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for WEC Energy Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.