Wells Fargo & Company Lowers Burlington Stores (NYSE:BURL) Price Target to $200.00

Burlington Stores (NYSE:BURL – Get Rating) had its price target lowered by Wells Fargo & Company from $210.00 to $200.00 in a report published on Thursday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

Several other research analysts have also issued reports on BURL. Citigroup lowered their target price on Burlington Stores from $292.00 to $220.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, May 31st. UBS Group lowered their target price on Burlington Stores from $218.00 to $209.00 and set a na rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, May 17th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their target price on Burlington Stores from $223.00 to $191.00 in a research report on Friday, May 27th. Cowen downgraded Burlington Stores from an outperform rating to a market perform rating and set a $175.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, June 22nd. Finally, Cowen cut Burlington Stores from an outperform rating to a market perform rating and set a $175.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, June 22nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $236.95.

Shares of BURL opened at $152.20 on Thursday. Burlington Stores has a 52 week low of $133.28 and a 52 week high of $357.34. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.70, a PEG ratio of 2.75 and a beta of 0.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.06, a quick ratio of 0.53 and a current ratio of 1.26. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $166.34 and a 200-day moving average of $201.53.

Burlington Stores ( NYSE:BURL Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 26th. The company reported $0.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.64 by ($0.10). The company had revenue of $1.93 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.02 billion. Burlington Stores had a return on equity of 60.41% and a net margin of 2.80%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 12.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $2.59 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Burlington Stores will post 6.45 EPS for the current year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. raised its position in Burlington Stores by 9.3% in the 4th quarter. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. now owns 849 shares of the company’s stock valued at $248,000 after buying an additional 72 shares during the last quarter. We Are One Seven LLC raised its position in Burlington Stores by 2.7% in the 4th quarter. We Are One Seven LLC now owns 2,812 shares of the company’s stock valued at $820,000 after buying an additional 73 shares during the last quarter. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its position in Burlington Stores by 9.1% in the 4th quarter. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 891 shares of the company’s stock valued at $260,000 after buying an additional 74 shares during the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC raised its position in Burlington Stores by 15.9% in the 4th quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 546 shares of the company’s stock valued at $159,000 after buying an additional 75 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Column Capital Advisors LLC raised its position in Burlington Stores by 52.8% in the 1st quarter. Column Capital Advisors LLC now owns 220 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 76 shares during the last quarter.

Burlington Stores, Inc operates as a retailer of branded apparel products in the United States. The company provides fashion-focused merchandise, including women's ready-to-wear apparel, menswear, youth apparel, footwear, accessories, toys, gifts, and coats, as well as baby, home, and beauty products.

