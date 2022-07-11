Wheaton Precious Metals (LON:WPM) Earns Buy Rating from Berenberg Bank

Berenberg Bank reaffirmed their buy rating on shares of Wheaton Precious Metals (LON:WPM – Get Rating) in a research note published on Thursday, Marketbeat reports. Berenberg Bank currently has a GBX 3,800 ($46.02) price objective on the stock.

Wheaton Precious Metals stock opened at GBX 2,925 ($35.42) on Thursday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 3,279.34 and a 200-day moving average price of GBX 3,324.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 3.61 and a current ratio of 3.70. Wheaton Precious Metals has a fifty-two week low of GBX 2,634.50 ($31.90) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 4,038.20 ($48.90). The company has a market capitalization of £13.21 billion and a PE ratio of 2,119.57.

The business also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 3rd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 19th were paid a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 0.35%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 19th. Wheaton Precious Metals’s dividend payout ratio is presently 42.75%.

Wheaton Precious Metals Corp., a streaming company, primarily sells precious metals in Canada and internationally. The company sells gold, silver, palladium, and cobalt deposits. It has a portfolio of interests in the 23 operating mines and 13 development projects. The company was formerly known as Silver Wheaton Corp.

