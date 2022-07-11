WhiteCoin Price Up 1% This Week (XWC)

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded down 2.5% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 9:00 AM Eastern on July 11th. In the last week, WhiteCoin has traded 1% higher against the U.S. dollar. WhiteCoin has a market cap of $43.10 million and approximately $718,862.00 worth of WhiteCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One WhiteCoin coin can now be bought for about $0.0579 or 0.00000282 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Waves (WAVES) traded down 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $4.97 or 0.00024226 BTC.

Qtum (QTUM) traded 4.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.82 or 0.00013753 BTC.

BitBay (BAY) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00001849 BTC.

Lisk (LSK) traded 3.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.05 or 0.00005114 BTC.

Sentinel Protocol (UPP) traded down 5.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0673 or 0.00000328 BTC.

Radium (RADS) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.07 or 0.00008889 BTC.

DubaiCoin (DBIX) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.20 or 0.00003094 BTC.

Neblio (NEBL) traded 10.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00001002 BTC.

Nxt (NXT) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0032 or 0.00000016 BTC.

Blocknet (BLOCK) traded down 6.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000893 BTC.

About WhiteCoin

XWC is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Proof of Stake hashing algorithm. It was first traded on April 14th, 2014. WhiteCoin’s total supply is 944,201,250 coins and its circulating supply is 744,201,249 coins. WhiteCoin’s official website is whitecoin.info . WhiteCoin’s official Twitter account is @whitecoiner and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for WhiteCoin is /r/whitecoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Bootstrap: bootstrap.dat allows a new Whitecoin client (not synced) to rapidly import the initial blocks from a local file instead of slowly downloading blocks from random peers. This significantly reduces the time it takes to get a client synced with the current blockchain. WhiteOS: WhiteOS is a custom, optimized and hardened Ubuntu environment. It can be installed in any computer and it provides bulit in anonymity. POS starts after Block: 10000 “

WhiteCoin Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as WhiteCoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire WhiteCoin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy WhiteCoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

