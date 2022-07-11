Wilhelmina International (NASDAQ:WHLM) Earns Buy Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Wilhelmina International (NASDAQ:WHLM – Get Rating) in a research note issued to investors on Friday morning. The brokerage issued a buy rating on the technology company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ WHLM opened at $4.59 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $23.68 million, a PE ratio of 7.91 and a beta of 0.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 1.59 and a current ratio of 1.59. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $4.51 and its 200 day moving average price is $4.54. Wilhelmina International has a 1 year low of $3.83 and a 1 year high of $9.38.

Wilhelmina International (NASDAQ:WHLM – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 11th. The technology company reported $0.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Wilhelmina International had a net margin of 4.94% and a return on equity of 14.55%. The business had revenue of $16.65 million for the quarter.

In related news, major shareholder Retail Ecommerce Ventures Llc bought 118,750 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Saturday, April 30th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $10.00 per share, for a total transaction of $1,187,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 831,250 shares in the company, valued at $8,312,500. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Company insiders own 65.80% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Two Sigma Investments LP acquired a new position in Wilhelmina International in the 3rd quarter valued at $382,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its holdings in shares of Wilhelmina International by 123.3% during the third quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 72,566 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $390,000 after buying an additional 40,075 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Wilhelmina International in the third quarter valued at about $57,000.

Wilhelmina International, Inc primarily engages in the fashion model management business. It specializes in the representation and management of models, entertainers, athletes, and other talent to various clients, including retailers, designers, advertising agencies, print and electronic media and catalog companies.

