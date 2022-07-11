WisdomTree International SmallCap Dividend Fund (NYSEARCA:DLS) Sees Strong Trading Volume

Shares of WisdomTree International SmallCap Dividend Fund (NYSEARCA:DLS – Get Rating) saw strong trading volume on Monday . 3,300 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 95% from the previous session’s volume of 70,744 shares.The stock last traded at $57.53 and had previously closed at $58.23.

The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $61.86 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $66.95.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. MCF Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of WisdomTree International SmallCap Dividend Fund in the first quarter valued at $52,000. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. acquired a new position in shares of WisdomTree International SmallCap Dividend Fund in the first quarter valued at approximately $59,000. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV increased its stake in shares of WisdomTree International SmallCap Dividend Fund by 31.9% in the first quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 943 shares of the company’s stock valued at $65,000 after buying an additional 228 shares during the period. Capital Analysts LLC increased its position in WisdomTree International SmallCap Dividend Fund by 51.3% during the 4th quarter. Capital Analysts LLC now owns 1,018 shares of the company’s stock valued at $75,000 after purchasing an additional 345 shares during the period. Finally, Qube Research & Technologies Ltd increased its position in WisdomTree International SmallCap Dividend Fund by 60.7% during the 4th quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd now owns 1,085 shares of the company’s stock valued at $80,000 after purchasing an additional 410 shares during the period.

WisdomTree International SmallCap Dividend Fund (the Fund) seeks investment results that closely correspond to the price and yield performance of the WisdomTree International SmallCap Dividend Index (the Index). The Index is a fundamentally weighted index that measures the performance of the small-capitalization segment of the dividend-paying market in the industrialized world outside the United States and Canada.

