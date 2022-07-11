World Acceptance (NASDAQ:WRLD) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume

World Acceptance Co. (NASDAQ:WRLD – Get Rating) saw strong trading volume on Monday . 2,541 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 94% from the previous session’s volume of 41,144 shares.The stock last traded at $103.45 and had previously closed at $106.64.
Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. TheStreet lowered World Acceptance from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 12th. StockNews.com raised shares of World Acceptance from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, May 2nd. Finally, Stephens downgraded shares of World Acceptance from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $159.00 target price for the company. in a report on Wednesday, June 29th.
The company has a market cap of $627.49 million, a P/E ratio of 12.56 and a beta of 1.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.86, a quick ratio of 15.36 and a current ratio of 15.36. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $136.02 and its two-hundred day moving average is $178.19.
Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. CWM LLC bought a new position in shares of World Acceptance during the 4th quarter valued at about $48,000. Denali Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of World Acceptance during the 4th quarter valued at about $49,000. Cooper Creek Partners Management LLC bought a new position in shares of World Acceptance during the 4th quarter valued at about $225,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of World Acceptance during the 4th quarter valued at about $240,000. Finally, ProShare Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of World Acceptance during the 4th quarter valued at about $264,000. 85.05% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
About World Acceptance (NASDAQ:WRLD)
World Acceptance Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in small-loan consumer finance business. The company offers short-term small installment loans, medium-term larger installment loans, related credit insurance, and ancillary products and services to individuals. It also provides automobile club memberships to its borrowers; and income tax return preparation and electronic filing services.
Further Reading
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on World Acceptance (WRLD)
- Five Below Stock is a Recession Play
- Here’s How to Dollar Cost Average into Positions in a Bear Market
- MarketBeat: Week in Review 7/4 – 7/8
- AT&T (NYSE:T) Is Its Cheaper Valuation Worth A Buy?
- Levi Strauss Proves Resilient For Dividend Investors
Receive News & Ratings for World Acceptance Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for World Acceptance and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.