World Acceptance (NASDAQ:WRLD) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume

World Acceptance Co. (NASDAQ:WRLD – Get Rating) saw strong trading volume on Monday . 2,541 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 94% from the previous session’s volume of 41,144 shares.The stock last traded at $103.45 and had previously closed at $106.64.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. TheStreet lowered World Acceptance from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 12th. StockNews.com raised shares of World Acceptance from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, May 2nd. Finally, Stephens downgraded shares of World Acceptance from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $159.00 target price for the company. in a report on Wednesday, June 29th.

The company has a market cap of $627.49 million, a P/E ratio of 12.56 and a beta of 1.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.86, a quick ratio of 15.36 and a current ratio of 15.36. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $136.02 and its two-hundred day moving average is $178.19.

World Acceptance ( NASDAQ:WRLD Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The credit services provider reported $2.97 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $6.88 by ($3.91). World Acceptance had a return on equity of 13.42% and a net margin of 9.26%. The firm had revenue of $166.33 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $173.91 million. On average, equities research analysts expect that World Acceptance Co. will post 5.23 EPS for the current year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. CWM LLC bought a new position in shares of World Acceptance during the 4th quarter valued at about $48,000. Denali Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of World Acceptance during the 4th quarter valued at about $49,000. Cooper Creek Partners Management LLC bought a new position in shares of World Acceptance during the 4th quarter valued at about $225,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of World Acceptance during the 4th quarter valued at about $240,000. Finally, ProShare Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of World Acceptance during the 4th quarter valued at about $264,000. 85.05% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

World Acceptance Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in small-loan consumer finance business. The company offers short-term small installment loans, medium-term larger installment loans, related credit insurance, and ancillary products and services to individuals. It also provides automobile club memberships to its borrowers; and income tax return preparation and electronic filing services.

