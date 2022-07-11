Xencor (NASDAQ:XNCR) Raised to Hold at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Xencor (NASDAQ:XNCR – Get Rating) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report published on Friday morning.

XNCR has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Canaccord Genuity Group restated a buy rating and issued a $50.00 target price on shares of Xencor in a research note on Wednesday, July 6th. Piper Sandler lowered their target price on Xencor from $66.00 to $42.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, May 23rd. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated an overweight rating on shares of Xencor in a research report on Friday, April 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $52.00.

Get Xencor alerts:

Shares of XNCR opened at $32.04 on Friday. Xencor has a 52 week low of $19.35 and a 52 week high of $43.61. The company has a market capitalization of $1.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.00 and a beta of 0.62. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $24.42 and its 200-day moving average price is $29.07.

Xencor ( NASDAQ:XNCR Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.39 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.70) by $1.09. Xencor had a return on equity of 15.74% and a net margin of 33.28%. The firm had revenue of $85.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $26.17 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($0.04) earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 152.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that Xencor will post -1.62 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of XNCR. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Xencor by 0.5% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 9,385,217 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $250,396,000 after acquiring an additional 50,387 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Xencor by 1.1% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,393,982 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $170,592,000 after acquiring an additional 69,206 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its holdings in shares of Xencor by 19.7% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,968,901 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $79,210,000 after acquiring an additional 488,131 shares during the last quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P raised its holdings in shares of Xencor by 6.7% during the first quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P now owns 1,818,057 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $48,506,000 after acquiring an additional 113,818 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its holdings in shares of Xencor by 9.6% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 926,709 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $24,727,000 after acquiring an additional 81,482 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 98.43% of the company’s stock.

Xencor Company Profile (Get Rating)

Xencor, Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery and development of engineered monoclonal antibody and cytokine therapeutics to treat patients with cancer and autoimmune diseases. The company provides Sotrovimab that targets the SARS-CoV-2 virus; Ultomiris for the treatment of patients with paroxysmal nocturnal hemoglobinuria and atypical hemolytic uremic syndrome; and Monjuvi for the treatment of patients with relapsed or refractory diffuse large B-cell lymphoma.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Xencor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Xencor and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.