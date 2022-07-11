XIO Price Hits $0.24 (XIO)

XIO (XIO) traded flat against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on July 10th. During the last seven days, XIO has traded flat against the dollar. One XIO coin can now be purchased for about $0.24 or 0.00000656 BTC on exchanges. XIO has a market capitalization of $7.86 million and approximately $103,650.00 worth of XIO was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

SENSO (SENSO) traded 6.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00000778 BTC.

Sylo (SYLO) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0046 or 0.00000022 BTC.

TOKPIE (TKP) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0666 or 0.00000324 BTC.

3DCoin (3DC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0026 or 0.00000028 BTC.

Auxilium (AUX) traded 7.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Project Coin (PRJ) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000001 BTC.

SHENG (SHENG) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $4,292.83 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Anchor Neural World Token (ANW) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000884 BTC.

NairaX (NIRX) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000000 BTC.

MDUKEY (MDU) traded up 9.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0030 or 0.00000007 BTC.

XIO Profile

XIO is a coin. XIO’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 32,387,851 coins. The Reddit community for XIO is https://reddit.com/r/XIO_Network . XIO’s official website is xio.network . The official message board for XIO is medium.com/bombx . XIO’s official Twitter account is @blockzerolabs and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “XIO is an alternative crowdfunding and growth system for early-stage blockchain startups. Citizens of the Network can stake cryptocurrency projects to earn exclusive token rewards. XIO (XIO) is an Ethereum-based cryptocurrency. “

XIO Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as XIO directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade XIO should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase XIO using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

