XPeng (NYSE:XPEV) Shares Gap Down to $32.13

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on XPEV shares. Nomura Instinet restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $36.30 target price on shares of XPeng in a research note on Friday, July 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on XPeng from $42.00 to $35.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 24th. assumed coverage on shares of XPeng in a report on Thursday, March 24th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $55.60 price target on the stock. Barclays lowered their price target on shares of XPeng from $39.00 to $30.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, May 24th. Finally, HSBC assumed coverage on shares of XPeng in a report on Friday, April 1st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $37.00 price target on the stock. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, XPeng currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $41.67.

The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $26.11 and its 200-day simple moving average is $31.40. The company has a current ratio of 2.29, a quick ratio of 2.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. The firm has a market cap of $25.15 billion, a P/E ratio of -27.43 and a beta of 4.05.

XPeng ( NYSE:XPEV Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Monday, May 23rd. The company reported ($0.32) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $1.18 billion for the quarter. XPeng had a negative net margin of 22.63% and a negative return on equity of 14.59%. As a group, research analysts expect that XPeng Inc. will post -1.42 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Green Alpha Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of XPeng during the 2nd quarter valued at $771,000. AdvisorNet Financial Inc grew its position in shares of XPeng by 27.8% during the 2nd quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 2,573 shares of the company’s stock valued at $82,000 after purchasing an additional 560 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE grew its position in shares of XPeng by 136.8% during the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 820,379 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,635,000 after purchasing an additional 473,994 shares in the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its position in shares of XPeng by 7.2% during the 1st quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 70,725 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,951,000 after purchasing an additional 4,725 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Toroso Investments LLC grew its position in shares of XPeng by 7.7% during the 1st quarter. Toroso Investments LLC now owns 79,489 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,193,000 after purchasing an additional 5,659 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 27.01% of the company’s stock.

XPeng Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and markets smart electric vehicles in the People's Republic of China. It offers SUVs under the G3 and G3i names; four-door sports sedans under the P7 name; and smart electric vehicles and family sedans under the P5 name. The company also provides sales contracts, maintenance, super charging, vehicle leasing, insurance agency, ride-hailing, technical support, automotive loan referral and auto financing, music subscription, and other services.

