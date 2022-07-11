YASKAWA Electric (OTCMKTS:YASKY) Sets New 52-Week Low at $61.68

YASKAWA Electric Co. (OTCMKTS:YASKY – Get Rating)’s share price hit a new 52-week low on Monday . The stock traded as low as $61.68 and last traded at $63.11, with a volume of 13267 shares. The stock had previously closed at $66.34.
The company has a quick ratio of 1.16, a current ratio of 1.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $66.42 and its 200-day moving average is $76.37.
YASKAWA Electric Company Profile (OTCMKTS:YASKY)
