Yocoin Price Tops $0.0001 on Major Exchanges (YOC)

Yocoin (YOC) traded 7.5% lower against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 16:00 PM ET on July 11th. Over the last seven days, Yocoin has traded down 45.8% against the U.S. dollar. One Yocoin coin can now be purchased for $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC on major exchanges. Yocoin has a market capitalization of $42,985.95 and approximately $3.00 worth of Yocoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded down 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0638 or 0.00000311 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 4.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.38 or 0.00026232 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $50.69 or 0.00247025 BTC.

DEI (DEI) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.48 or 0.00002336 BTC.

EAC (EAC) traded 35.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.26 or 0.00006190 BTC.

Hellenic Coin (HNC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3.68 or 0.00010892 BTC.

SpaceMine (MINE) traded up 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.37 or 0.00001787 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00000974 BTC.

ConstitutionDAO (PEOPLE) traded down 8.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0237 or 0.00000115 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded down 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00000757 BTC.

Yocoin Profile

Yocoin (CRYPTO:YOC) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its launch date was December 7th, 2015. Yocoin’s total supply is 554,925,923 coins and its circulating supply is 369,659,255 coins. Yocoin’s official message board is bitcointalk.org/index.php?topic=3755422.0 . Yocoin’s official website is www.yocoin.org . Yocoin’s official Twitter account is @yocoin15 and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “YoCoin is a decentralized, peer-to-peer cryptocurrency that enables instant, fast and secure payments globally. “

Buying and Selling Yocoin

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Yocoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Yocoin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Yocoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

