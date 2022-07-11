Zeepin (ZPT) Price Reaches $0.0003 on Top Exchanges

Zeepin (ZPT) traded down 3.3% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 10:00 AM ET on July 11th. During the last week, Zeepin has traded up 11.1% against the dollar. Zeepin has a market capitalization of $131,051.19 and $20,385.00 worth of Zeepin was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Zeepin coin can now be purchased for about $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Zeepin Coin Profile

Zeepin’s launch date was January 18th, 2018. Zeepin’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 500,000,000 coins. Zeepin’s official Twitter account is @zeepinchain and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Zeepin is www.zeepin.io . Zeepin’s official message board is medium.com/@zeepin . The Reddit community for Zeepin is /r/zeepin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Zeepin is a decentralized innovation community, is dedicated to promoting highly efficient circulation of innovation assets. Zeepin aims to create a fair and efficient creative ecosystem, which can be understood as a public facility in the blockchain field and has various kinds of tools (dApp) anyone can use. The ZPT token is a NEO-based token that will serve as the utility token and currency of the ecosystem. “

Zeepin Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Zeepin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Zeepin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Zeepin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

