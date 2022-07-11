Zoetis Inc. (NYSE:ZTS) Shares Acquired by Lee Danner & Bass Inc.

Lee Danner & Bass Inc. lifted its position in shares of Zoetis Inc. (NYSE:ZTS – Get Rating) by 0.6% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 36,259 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 204 shares during the quarter. Lee Danner & Bass Inc.’s holdings in Zoetis were worth $6,838,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Financial Management Professionals Inc. grew its stake in shares of Zoetis by 117.4% during the 1st quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 150 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 81 shares during the period. Magnolia Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Zoetis during the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,391,000. Howland Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Zoetis by 4.5% during the 1st quarter. Howland Capital Management LLC now owns 4,115 shares of the company’s stock valued at $776,000 after buying an additional 176 shares in the last quarter. AMI Asset Management Corp lifted its position in shares of Zoetis by 2.6% during the 1st quarter. AMI Asset Management Corp now owns 239,794 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,223,000 after buying an additional 6,128 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. lifted its position in shares of Zoetis by 11.3% during the 1st quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. now owns 28,015 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,283,000 after buying an additional 2,854 shares in the last quarter. 90.73% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. StockNews.com lowered Zoetis from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 26th. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their target price on Zoetis from $275.00 to $225.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, June 24th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their target price on Zoetis from $237.00 to $208.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 19th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $229.75.

ZTS stock traded down $0.28 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $177.70. The stock had a trading volume of 8,396 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,354,150. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $167.59 and its 200 day simple moving average is $187.46. The company has a current ratio of 2.25, a quick ratio of 1.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12. The company has a market cap of $83.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.74, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.99 and a beta of 0.73. Zoetis Inc. has a 52-week low of $154.18 and a 52-week high of $249.27.

Zoetis (NYSE:ZTS – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The company reported $1.32 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.22 by $0.10. Zoetis had a return on equity of 49.62% and a net margin of 26.27%. The business had revenue of $2 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.98 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.26 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 6.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that Zoetis Inc. will post 5.05 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 1st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, July 21st will be issued a dividend of $0.325 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, July 20th. This represents a $1.30 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.73%. Zoetis’s dividend payout ratio is presently 29.82%.

In related news, EVP Roxanne Lagano sold 4,334 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $175.00, for a total transaction of $758,450.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 23,687 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,145,225. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Willie M. Reed sold 1,855 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $162.31, for a total value of $301,085.05. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 6,782 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,100,786.42. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 8,356 shares of company stock worth $1,447,341. Insiders own 0.12% of the company’s stock.

Zoetis Company Profile

Zoetis Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and commercializes animal health medicines, vaccines, and diagnostic products in the United States and internationally. It commercializes products primarily across species, including livestock, such as cattle, swine, poultry, fish, and sheep; and companion animals comprising dogs, cats, and horses.

