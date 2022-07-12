105,961 Shares in First Trust TCW Unconstrained Plus Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:UCON) Purchased by Alta Wealth Advisors LLC

Alta Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of First Trust TCW Unconstrained Plus Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:UCON – Get Rating) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 105,961 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,705,000. First Trust TCW Unconstrained Plus Bond ETF makes up about 1.6% of Alta Wealth Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 15th largest position. Alta Wealth Advisors LLC owned 0.23% of First Trust TCW Unconstrained Plus Bond ETF as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Kestra Advisory Services LLC lifted its holdings in First Trust TCW Unconstrained Plus Bond ETF by 1,306.9% during the 1st quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 259,454 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,624,000 after purchasing an additional 241,012 shares in the last quarter. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in First Trust TCW Unconstrained Plus Bond ETF by 167.2% during the 1st quarter. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 312,267 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,972,000 after purchasing an additional 195,422 shares in the last quarter. First Pacific Financial lifted its holdings in First Trust TCW Unconstrained Plus Bond ETF by 2.7% during the 1st quarter. First Pacific Financial now owns 67,228 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,716,000 after purchasing an additional 1,737 shares in the last quarter. RiverTree Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in First Trust TCW Unconstrained Plus Bond ETF by 30.6% during the 1st quarter. RiverTree Advisors LLC now owns 407,266 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,398,000 after purchasing an additional 95,525 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Elevated Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in First Trust TCW Unconstrained Plus Bond ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $4,043,000.

NYSEARCA:UCON opened at $24.43 on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $24.79 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $25.44. First Trust TCW Unconstrained Plus Bond ETF has a twelve month low of $24.35 and a twelve month high of $26.71.

