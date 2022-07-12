129,925 Shares in Vanguard S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VOOV) Purchased by SMI Advisory Services LLC

SMI Advisory Services LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VOOV – Get Rating) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm bought 129,925 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $19,580,000. Vanguard S&P 500 Value ETF makes up approximately 6.8% of SMI Advisory Services LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 6th biggest position.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. AE Wealth Management LLC increased its position in Vanguard S&P 500 Value ETF by 7,105.3% in the 1st quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 185,249 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,917,000 after acquiring an additional 182,678 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its stake in Vanguard S&P 500 Value ETF by 5.8% during the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,603,611 shares of the company’s stock worth $242,803,000 after acquiring an additional 87,722 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC boosted its stake in Vanguard S&P 500 Value ETF by 8.5% during the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 268,379 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,635,000 after acquiring an additional 20,943 shares during the last quarter. Stone Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in Vanguard S&P 500 Value ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $3,075,000. Finally, Hamilton Capital LLC bought a new position in Vanguard S&P 500 Value ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,978,000.

Shares of VOOV stock traded up $0.27 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $133.85. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,463 shares, compared to its average volume of 200,707. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $138.69 and a 200-day moving average price of $145.40. Vanguard S&P 500 Value ETF has a one year low of $128.39 and a one year high of $155.00.

