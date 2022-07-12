1,392 Shares in Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY) Purchased by Kathmere Capital Management LLC

Kathmere Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY – Get Rating) during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 1,392 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $399,000.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of LLY. McLean Asset Management Corp lifted its position in Eli Lilly and by 2.4% in the first quarter. McLean Asset Management Corp now owns 1,405 shares of the company’s stock valued at $402,000 after acquiring an additional 33 shares during the last quarter. Affiance Financial LLC lifted its position in Eli Lilly and by 1.9% in the first quarter. Affiance Financial LLC now owns 1,835 shares of the company’s stock valued at $525,000 after acquiring an additional 35 shares during the last quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in Eli Lilly and by 0.8% in the first quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,849 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,389,000 after acquiring an additional 38 shares during the last quarter. Emerson Wealth LLC lifted its position in Eli Lilly and by 41.0% in the first quarter. Emerson Wealth LLC now owns 141 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 41 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Exane Derivatives lifted its position in Eli Lilly and by 2.5% in the fourth quarter. Exane Derivatives now owns 1,793 shares of the company’s stock valued at $495,000 after acquiring an additional 43 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 82.75% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on LLY shares. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Eli Lilly and from $369.00 to $395.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday. Bank of America upped their target price on shares of Eli Lilly and from $300.00 to $315.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 17th. SVB Leerink began coverage on shares of Eli Lilly and in a report on Monday, May 23rd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $341.00 price target on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on shares of Eli Lilly and from $280.00 to $305.00 in a research note on Friday, April 29th. Finally, Barclays increased their price target on shares of Eli Lilly and from $333.00 to $355.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 7th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $314.94.

In other news, major shareholder Lilly Endowment Inc sold 177,243 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $330.28, for a total transaction of $58,539,818.04. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 103,983,810 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $34,343,772,766.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, CAO Donald A. Zakrowski sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $313.44, for a total transaction of $313,440.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 6,274 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,966,522.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 1,087,027 shares of company stock valued at $344,066,066. 0.12% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

LLY stock traded down $3.35 on Tuesday, reaching $327.72. 16,706 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,754,658. The firm has a market capitalization of $311.39 billion, a PE ratio of 49.05, a PEG ratio of 2.29 and a beta of 0.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.60, a current ratio of 1.27 and a quick ratio of 0.98. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $306.16 and its 200 day moving average price is $281.25. Eli Lilly and Company has a 12 month low of $220.20 and a 12 month high of $334.52.

Eli Lilly and (NYSE:LLY – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The company reported $2.62 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.32 by $0.30. The company had revenue of $7.81 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.29 billion. Eli Lilly and had a net margin of 20.90% and a return on equity of 97.58%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.87 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that Eli Lilly and Company will post 8.29 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 9th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 15th will be paid a $0.98 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 12th. This represents a $3.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.20%. Eli Lilly and’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 58.07%.

Eli Lilly and Company discovers, develops, and markets human pharmaceuticals worldwide. It offers Basaglar, Humalog, Humalog Mix 75/25, Humalog U-100, Humalog U-200, Humalog Mix 50/50, insulin lispro, insulin lispro protamine, insulin lispro mix 75/25, Humulin, Humulin 70/30, Humulin N, Humulin R, and Humulin U-500 for diabetes; and Jardiance, Trajenta, and Trulicity for type 2 diabetes.

